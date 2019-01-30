As the season heads to a finish, the Casa Grande boys soccer team split a pair of Vine Valley Athletic League games last week.

The Casa varsity rallied to beat Sonoma Valley, 2-1, on goals from Danny Egide and Wilson Barahoma.

The Gauchos then lost to American Canyon, 4-3.

The Casa junior vasity tied Sonoma Valley, 2-2. Alexios Garcia and Victor Ramirez scored for Casa.

The JVs then held off American Canyon, 1-0, making a goal from Niko Rahman stand good.