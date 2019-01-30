Nick Trave took second place in the 108-pound class to lead Petaluma High School efforts in the Empire Classic wrestling tournament held in Ukiah last weekend.
Mac Shattuck was third at 134 pounds for the Trojans who finished seventh as a team.
Liam O’Neill at 140 pounds, Jacob Bettencourt at 154 pounds and Tony Vitali at 162 pounds each finished fifth, while Charlie Winter was seventh at 115 pounds.
Asher King took a first for the Petaluma junior varsity. Riddick James was second, Parker Loden third and Butch Agujiar and Josh Byous each fourth.
Brooklyn Shattuck at 106 pounds and Logan Pomi at 131 pounds were weight class winners for the Petaluma girls in a tournament hosted by Windsor High School. As a team, Petaluma finished fourth.
Kim Larsen was second at 121 pounds and Amelia Gervin at 101 pounds and Adriana Borajas at 138 pounds each finished fourth.
In a Vine Valley Athletic League dual match held last week, Petaluma handled Justin-Siena, 60-12.
Trave at 115 pounds, Shattuck at 140 pounds, O’Neill at 147 pounds, Colton Prieto at 160 pounds, Tony Vitali at 172 pounds and Derrick Pomi at 184 pounds were all pin winners for the Trojans.