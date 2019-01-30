Lower half of regional park is easy hiking for all

It was the first sunny day after a week of rain. A morning meeting in Healdsburg gave me an opportunity for a post-meeting hike. Let’s scout out a park up north. I opted for Foothill Regional Park and headed east on Arata Lane in Windsor.

I had not been to this park since before the 2017 wildfire. Hikers coming and going in the parking lot were a sign that this was a popular place. One main trail leads off the parking lot and then branches out. The park has three small lakes with rather undistinguished names — Pond A, B and C. Trails circle each one of these.

I had downloaded a trail map and decided to go for a steeper climb up Alta Vista Trail. The southern-most trail, which doesn’t seem to have a name, skirts the houses at the park border on a rather gentle slope and then connects to the steeper trail.

You come upon a sign “Accessible Parking” pointing to a small lot on the side of the trail. What a terrific convenience for those with disabilities who want to enjoy the outdoors. The trail map says a permit is needed. I contacted the park ranger, who told me you need to have an ADA placard to pick up a gate key at the Regional Parks office in Santa Rosa. He advised that the road is rugged, so not all cars can make it to this lot.

I had planned to go to the highest point in the park, a bit over 400 feet, but arriving at the trail junction I discovered the trail was closed. From the looks of the trail, I first thought the trail might have been eroded from the recent rains, but then I heard and saw a helicopter hovering over the top of the mountain. I recalled seeing a sign posted at the entrance to the park about PG&E work. Later, Ranger Bill confirmed that PG&E would be working up there on transmission lines until the end of February, and then will move to the lines above Shiloh Regional Park in March. The trails were closed to ensure safety for hikers.

So I headed left on Meadow Trail. Along the way I met up with mothers with strollers, little kids on bikes, couples walking their dogs (on leash, of course) and one mountain biker. This gives you an idea of the easy hiking of the lower trails of this park. I spoke with one woman who said she had seen a coyote only once and felt very safe in this park because you could just scream and someone was sure to hear you. There is even a Facebook page for Foothill Park lovers.

When I spoke to Ranger Bill, he told me that last year a black bear and mountain lion had been spotted, but there have been no reports of incidents. He did advise to be aware of your surroundings when hiking.

He also told me that there were geocache sites in this park. This was new to me so I had to look this up on the web when I got home. I loaded the app on my phone, and saw there were 12 geocache sites in Foothill Regional Park. Check it out.

On the way back to the parking lot, I passed large white stones set in the ground painted with trail information — arrows, distances, names. One stone mentioned that this was an Eagle Scout project. What a helpful project for us hikers. When I spoke with Ranger Bill, he told me he had been involved with about 80 Eagle Scout projects in this park over the years. Thank you, Eagle Scouts, for all that you contribute to our parks.