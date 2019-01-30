First Petaluma girls basketball win over Casa in 10 years

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

T-Girls shock Gauchos

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | January 30, 2019, 9:35AM
| Updated 21 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

The Petaluma High School girls basketball team ended a decade of frustration Tuesday night, defeating Casa Grande’s Lady Gauchos, 45-38, in the Casa gym.

According to the best anyone could remember, the win was the first for a T-Girl basketball team over their rivals in 10 years. A quick check of the archives show that Petaluma defeated Casa, 27-25, at Casa Grande during the 2009-2010 season. The Petaluma girls who ended the streak Tuesday night were in kindergarten (some in pre-school) the last time their current school recorded a girls court victory over Casa.

The loss was particularly hurting to the Lady Gauchos, who fell out of a tie for the Vine Valley Athletic League lead with just their second VVAL defeat as opposed to eight wins. Overall, Casa is 14-9 on the season and headed to the league playoffs and on to the North Coast Section playoffs.

The win was the third against a league foe for the T-Girls with seven losses, and improved their overall record to 11-13. Because they have a winning record against Division 3 opponents (5-2), the Petalumans are also eligible for the NCS playoffs.

Casa Grande coach Dan Sack, who has orchestrated the Casa winning streak over Petaluma, was philosophical about the loss.

“We played hard and Petaluma played hard,” he said. “We had one of those bad shooting nights. We’re a young team and tonight our shots weren’t going down.”

Petaluma coach Jon Ratshin said Casa’s poor shooting was no accident. “We played strong defense,” he said. “We stayed in front of our player and we took away their shooters.

“The big thing was that we limited our turnovers.”

Casa’s highly reputed full-court pressure bothered the T-Girls at times, but Petaluma’s solid ball handling limited its effectiveness. The T-Girls unofficially had 18 turnovers, but the majority came in the final quarter when they were protecting a lead against the increasingly frantic Lady Gauchos.

Petaluma hunkered down behind a solid wall of half-court defenders, blocking Casa driving lanes and forcing the Lady Gauchos to fire from outside, where their shooting touch was missing.

Time after time, Casa was forced to take desperation shots as the shot clock blinked away. The Lady Gauchos were just 3-of-27 from the floor in the second half.

Another key for Petaluma was board domination. Led by underrated center Rose Nevin, aided by Lilly Catarozoli and Sheriene Arikat, the T-Girls dominated the defensive boards, almost eliminating Casa second-chance attempts.

“Rose is unbelievable on the backboards,” said Ratshin.

Casa was further hampered by not having sparkplug point guard Sophia Gardea available.

Despite their troubles, the Gauchos made it an exciting battle, rallying from 11 points down at the start of the final period to pull to within three at 41-38, just two minutes from the finish. A pair of clutch free throws by Arikat ended the threat and Petaluma managed to hold on to satisfaction.

The teams played even through the first half with Casa’s Trinity Merwin beginning an outstanding game to lead the Lady Gauchos to a 14-11 lead. Merwin, who was to lead Casa’s fourth-quarter charge, finished with a game-high 18 points.

Kailegh Pate, Arikat and Lilah Bacon kept the T-Girls close with 3-point connections.

Cassie Llaverias and Merwin hit treys of their own in the second quarter as Casa reached halftime with a 22-21 lead.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma mural part of public art movement spreading through Sonoma County
Remodeled West Petaluma home on the market for $1.2M
Sonoma State police issue alert about reported rape on campus
Junior chosen as an offensive lineman
Want to make more money? Here are Sonoma County’s highest paying jobs

Casa Grande’s shooting woes combined with the Petaluma defense decided the game in the third quarter when the Lady Gauchos scored just four points.

Accurate free-throw shooting from Arikat and Nevin and a pair of clutch 3-pointers from Kassidy Bacon, one banked off the backboard, gave Petaluma a seeming commanding 37-26 lead going into the final round.

But Casa Grande hasn’t built its successful season on give-up, and the Lady Gauchos made things more than interesting as the last eight minutes dragged through 14 free throws. Ten were taken by the Gauchos as they finally battled through the Petaluma defenses to the hoop, drawing legitimate fouls.

Merwin led the charge, earning six free tries and converting all of them.

With two minutes left, Emma Reese drained a trey and Casa had narrowed the gap to 41-38.

But that was as close as Casa could get. Arikat sealed the deal with her two free shots a minute before the finish and Bacon added an inside shot for further insurance.

Casa’s offense was pretty much carried by Merwin, although Samantha Dedrickson quietly scored eight and Llaverias added six.

Petaluma had contributions from just about the entire roster with nine T-Girls scoring, led by Arikat with 13. Bacon, Nevin and sophomore Taylor Iacopi each scored six.

The regular season wraps up for both teams Thursday and Monday with Petaluma finishing at home by hosting Napa on Thursday and Sonoma Valley on Monday.

Casa Grande goes to Justin-Siena on Thursday and wraps up at home Monday against Napa.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma mural part of public art movement spreading through Sonoma County
Sonoma State police issue alert about reported rape on campus
First Petaluma girls basketball win over Casa in 10 years
What does PG&E’s bankruptcy mean for wildfire victims?
Supervisors back study of tax for fire services but balk at major overhaul
Remodeled West Petaluma home on the market for $1.2M
Lower half of regional park is easy hiking for all
Junk Parlor, The Mother Hips and ‘Oklahoma!’