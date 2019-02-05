Casa vs. Petaluma on the mat put a great sport on display

In another life, I worked for several years in Coos Bay, a town on Oregon’s southern coast. In that community where fishing and logging were the primary — actually almost the only — source of livelihood, high school wrestling was huge, with matches often matching basketball games in attendance.

In the interest of full disclosure, it should be pointed out that basketball wasn’t really that much of a big deal, but wrestling grabbed the attention of the independent residents.

So for me, it was a step back in time to walk into the Petaluma gym last week and find a nearly full house of parents, students and wrestling alumni anticipating the big showdown match between the Trojans and Casa Grande’s Gauchos.

For wrestling followers, it was like old home week, with former coaches, former wrestlers and those who love the sport greeting one another, reliving past glories and talking of past greats.

It was like a combined Petaluma-Casa homecoming. The wrestling fraternity knows no east-west boundary. Coaches and wrestlers from both sides of town know and like one another, bound by a mutual respect for the sport, and by a knowledge of just how difficult it is to be a wrestler.

It is a little like being an Army Ranger or a Navy Seal. Many can be a soldier or sailor, only a few can be a Ranger or a Seal. So it is with wrestling. Many can be a student/athlete, only a few have the willingness to work hard enough to be a wrestler.

Last week’s match was Petaluma vs. Casa Grande, and that alone made it special, but it had the added attraction of being between the two best teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Wrestling is essentially an individual sport. Once the referee signals, it is you against your opponent. But it is also a team sport, and the team total is important. There are times when a wrestler’s ability to lose a decision without being pinned can be huge.

Befitting the importance of the match, host Petaluma did the event proud.

It was Senior Night, so there was a heavy emphasis on the Petaluma seniors prior to the actual wrestling, but the whole evening was a class affair, beginning with it being held in the gym, rather than the school multi-use room.

Introductions were well done and each match was greeted with appropriate enthusiasm by both sides.

Of course, it is wrestling and it can be confusing. Wrestlers are announced by their weight class pairings at the start of the competition, but coaches have the option of making changes as the match continues. That means that the two opposing wrestlers in each weight class announced might not be the two who actually face each other on the mat.

Competitors should be announced prior to each individual match.

But, it really doesn’t matter who is wrestling. The competition is the thing. A match between two lightweight freshman JVs can be as exciting as a confrontation between two heavyweights hoping to build a state-meet reputation.

Wrestling is a great sport, and last week’s rivalry match was a great event.

