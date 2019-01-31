Casa Grande kicked up its defensive intensity more than a few notches in the second quarter, and the Gauchos held off rival Petaluma, 57-45, on Senior Night in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym Wednesday night.

Unlike the first meeting between the two clubs, the Trojans came to play, and led from the opening tip, taking a 15-11 advantage behind the long-range shooting of Robbie Isetta and Kenny Alexander. Three shots from distance helped bolster the Trojan supporters, and gave the game the feeling of a barn burner.

Then the spigot was turned completely off when Gaucho coach Jake Lee settled on the defensive rotation his club needed. Casa Grande outscored the Trojans, 22-3, in the critical second stanza by shutting down the driving lanes and forcing Petaluma shots from more difficult positions on the floor. A major difference between the two clubs was that Petaluma was forced to settle for one shot on most of its possessions.

George Tynes came off the bench mid-way through the period to bank in a field goal, and added a free throw, but that was all the scoring done by the Trojans who fell behind, 33-18, at intermission.

Casa delighted its fans among the capacity turnout in the confines of its own gym by turning in balanced scoring led by Noah Bailey and Taiju Grant. Bailey found the range with nine points in the first half, followed by Grant who added eight.

Overall the Gauchos connected on three shots from outside the arc, and it helped to take away some of the energy and support of the Trojan fans.

Turnovers were the biggest problem for the Gauchos who lost the ball to the Trojans five times in the third stanza.

Petaluma (6-17) battled back in the third period, but the Trojans could never close the gap to less than seven points. Following a 3-point shot by sophomore Esteban Bermudez the lead was whittled to 38-31, but it never got closer.

Bermudez had a solid outing for Petaluma coach Scott Behrs with a game-high 18 points that included three shots from distance. No other Trojan reached double figures, and the Gaucho defense had a lot to do with it. Bermudez also did it on the defensive end of the floor by hounding Casa top scorer Garrett Siebels.

Bailey connected again from outside the arc in the second half, and wound up leading the Gauchos with 14 points. Siebels, one of the top scorers in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 18.5 points per game, broke loose for 10 points down the stretch on driving shots close to the basket. He finished with 12 for the contest, while Grant tossed in 10 points.

The win was the third in a row for the suddenly relevant Gauchos (13-11) who close out their regular season home schedule against last-place Justin Siena on Friday. Their recent surge gives them an opportunity to make it into the Vince Valley Athletic League’s four-team post-season tourney. With any further success, the North Coast Section playoffs are still a possibility for Casa.

“That would take some more winning by our team, and some other good things to happen involving league teams,” noted Lee before the senior ceremony began. At present, the Gauchos are ranked 19th in the Division 2 playoff ratings. Petaluma fans had more reason for optimism in the preliminary contest as the Trojans held off several rallies by Casa en route to a 53-37 victory.