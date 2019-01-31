The junior varsity and varsity boys soccer games between the visiting Rancho Cotate Cougars and the host Healdsburg Greyhounds tonight will be closed to spectators at the behest of Healdsburg High School administrators.
Healdsburg fans had presented issues at past games, but after family members engaged in what Healdsburg principal Bill Halliday described as a “minor scuffle” that took place on the field of play after the ’Hounds’ 2-2 tie with Elsie Allen Tuesday night, he moved to limit access to Thursday’s game.
“When you have adults running on the field ... that’s just not safe,” Halliday said.
Halliday met with players Wednesday afternoon and let them know that access would be restricted.
“They were extremely disappointed that their final home game is not going to have a crowd,” he said.
Rancho Cotate High School officials said they notified parents via email and phone calls Wednesday that if they traveled to Healdsburg High for either the 1 p.m. JV game or the 3 p.m. varsity contest, they would not be admitted and would be asked to leave.
Healdsburg and Rancho Cotate are tied for second place in the tough North Bay League-Oak Division, each with 2-2-3 records in league play. The last time the two teams played, on Jan. 16, they tied 4-4.