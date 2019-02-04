Napa remained undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play as the Grizzlies held off a spirited rally by host Petaluma to post a 63-57 victory on Friday. It was the 11th consecutive league victory without a defeat for the Grizzly boys, who clinched an elusive basketball title for the first time in 28 years.

The host Trojans (3-8) did not go quietly after trailing by as many as 21 points in the second period. Petaluma struggled against full-court pressure and turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, which ended 32-19 in favor of Napa. Many of the Petaluma passing errors came along the right sideline when the Trojans were pressured into double teams.

Sophomore Brock Bowers rang up 12 points in the first half to lead the charge for Napa, and the Grizzlies never trailed. The only miss-step for the emerging young star was a missed dunk attempt on a break-away halfway through the second stanza.

Meanwhile, for the Trojans, coach Scott Behrs juggled his senior-night lineup through the first half in an effort to right the ship. Five points and a shot from outside the 3-point arc by guard Robbie Isetta helped keep the game close enough for a run after intermission.

Isetta started feeling it in the second half with some long-range bombing that would eventually pull the Trojans to within four points at 58-54 with a little over a minute left on the clock. Solid board play by teammates George Tynes and Kenny Alexander kept the Petaluma hopes alive, along with some rekindled support from the Trojan crowd.

The Trojans battled back to outscore the Vine Valley champs, 36-31, in the second half, but their comeback came up short in the final minute. Petaluma will wind up the season in Sonoma on Monday.

As time ran out, the Trojans had to foul in order to stop the clock, and Isetta was the first to sacrifice himself with a fifth personal. He left the contest with a team-leading 18 points, including four hits from distance.

Alexander also ended the game in double figures with 13 points.

While Alexander and Tynes proved to be a force underneath, it was not their night for short put-back shots close to the basket. Tynes grabbed five rebounds over Grizzlies with better position, but his short return shots fell off the rim. A big block by Alexander in the fourth quarter caught the attention of the Trojan partisans, and it help keep the Petaluma rally alive.

While Bowers was content to pass to Napa teammates down the stretch, forward Zack Swim came alive with 15 points in the second half to help the Grizzlies fend off the fast-closing Trojans. Swim finished with 22 points on pressure shots to lead both teams.

Sophomore guard Esteban Bermudez entered the game late in the first period, and he never got into a good offensive rhythm after a notable game against rival Casa Grande on Wednesday. A last-second lay-in before halftime and some fine floor play were his major contributions on the night.

The Petaluma junior varsity put together a second consecutive outstanding outing with a convincing 55-40 win over Napa in the preliminary game.

Coach John Behrs’ club is battling American Canyon for the league lead heading into the final week of action.