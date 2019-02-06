The Casa Grande High School football staff, led by head coach John Antonio, will host a free football camp this Sunday on the Casa field.

The camp is open to all seventh through 11th grade students from any school. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Casa coaches will conduct position-specific drills for the young athletes.

There is no charge for the camp, but participants are asked to RSVP at cggauchofb@gmail.com