The Casa Grande High School football staff, led by head coach John Antonio, will host a free football camp this Sunday on the Casa field.
The camp is open to all seventh through 11th grade students from any school. It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Casa coaches will conduct position-specific drills for the young athletes.
There is no charge for the camp, but participants are asked to RSVP at cggauchofb@gmail.com