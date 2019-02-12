s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Tolay Park: A cycling destination for all

ANDY EBER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | February 12, 2019, 12:55PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Hey off-road cyclists, what’s flatter than Taylor Mountain, less crowded than Annadel, and with fewer technical challenges than Putnam? Sonoma County’s newest and largest park, Tolay Lake Regional Park offers cycling opportunities for the whole family and riders of every level.

With almost 12 miles of ranch roads, easy single track and a lovely bit of climbing to a stunning vista point, a ride in Tolay can be as easy or as challenging as you’d like. Before visiting the park, download the trail map at: www.parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov and remember to fill your bottles, drinking water is not yet available at Tolay.

Located just 8 miles down Lakeville Highway from Petaluma, your left turn on the newly-paved Cannon Lane takes you over the hill and down into the panoramic Tolay valley. These days, winter rains have re-filled the ancient Tolay lakebed — a sacred healing destination for the Pomo and Miwok people and Native Americans from throughout the west.

Don’t be discouraged by the number of vehicles in the lot. Even on a busy Sunday, Tolay’s trails are remarkably un-crowded. In the park you’ll be riding exclusively on dirt so wide, off-road tires are preferable, especially when navigating the ruts churned up by cattle hooves.

The park’s network of trails offer numerous riding options. Here are two:

For the family with kids on single speeds out for a pleasant tour, a ride to the end of the Old Lakeville Road may be just right. Along this 2.5-mile flat, round-trip route you’ll be riding the original road that linked the San Pablo Bay with Petaluma. Look closely and you may see the imprint from the early wagon wheels. Ride cautiously around the grazing cows, especially when calves are present. And, you may receive a friendly smile from some of the park’s mounted patrol volunteers, who are always happy to answer questions. Before heading home, visit the goats next to the group picnic area.

More adventurous riders with climbing gears will leave the parking lot and turn right on Cardoza Road. You’ll follow the shady line of towering eucalyptus trees uphill and turn left, through the cattle gate onto the West Ridge Trail. Two more cattle gates (be sure to close them behind you) and four miles of rolling hills brings you to the Park Boundary overlooking the Sonoma Raceway track.

Retracing your route, enjoy the vineyards and the meandering course of the Petaluma River below. Keep a sharp eye out for the Burrowing Owl trail, you’ll veer right, downhill and across Old Lakeville Road. Jog right and then left for a gradual climb until you see a small pond on the right. Turn left on the Pond Trail and at the junction with the Causeway Road go right.

As you pass through three gates, Causeway becomes the East Ridge trail. You’ll skirt some of the Cline vineyards as you climb out of the valley through a delightful oak-shaded canyon, passing a replica Native kotcha dwelling. Just before the trail dead ends, you’ll power up a short, steep incline on the right to the 3 Bridges View Point. On a clear day, the Tamalpais, Diablo, Burdell and St. Helena peaks are all visible from this grassy knob. After a refreshing stop, you’ll roll downhill on the Causeway, past a grove of large trees on the left that often nest eagles, kites and other raptors. This circuit affords roughly 14 miles of scenic pedaling.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma roads closed due to flooding
The ‘true’ story behind Valentine’s Day
Major fixes for addressing traffic, sea level rise on Highway 37 identified
Rain, gusting wind on their way for Sonoma County
Sonoma County gets low grade for housing affordability in real estate report

To reward your athletic achievement, make a reservation to stop in at Keller Family Winery on your way down Cannon Lane. Plan to attend the Tolay Park dedication on March 30, and go to the park website for more details.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma roads closed due to flooding
The ‘true’ story behind Valentine’s Day
Sonoma County gets low grade for housing affordability in real estate report
Major fixes for addressing traffic, sea level rise on Highway 37 identified
15 lovely Valentine’s Day events across Sonoma County
What’s happening in Petaluma schools
Casa girls lose to Ukiah in NCS first round
Baseball Gauchos have talent and numbers, but lack experience