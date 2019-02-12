Hey off-road cyclists, what’s flatter than Taylor Mountain, less crowded than Annadel, and with fewer technical challenges than Putnam? Sonoma County’s newest and largest park, Tolay Lake Regional Park offers cycling opportunities for the whole family and riders of every level.

With almost 12 miles of ranch roads, easy single track and a lovely bit of climbing to a stunning vista point, a ride in Tolay can be as easy or as challenging as you’d like. Before visiting the park, download the trail map at: www.parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov and remember to fill your bottles, drinking water is not yet available at Tolay.

Located just 8 miles down Lakeville Highway from Petaluma, your left turn on the newly-paved Cannon Lane takes you over the hill and down into the panoramic Tolay valley. These days, winter rains have re-filled the ancient Tolay lakebed — a sacred healing destination for the Pomo and Miwok people and Native Americans from throughout the west.

Don’t be discouraged by the number of vehicles in the lot. Even on a busy Sunday, Tolay’s trails are remarkably un-crowded. In the park you’ll be riding exclusively on dirt so wide, off-road tires are preferable, especially when navigating the ruts churned up by cattle hooves.

The park’s network of trails offer numerous riding options. Here are two:

For the family with kids on single speeds out for a pleasant tour, a ride to the end of the Old Lakeville Road may be just right. Along this 2.5-mile flat, round-trip route you’ll be riding the original road that linked the San Pablo Bay with Petaluma. Look closely and you may see the imprint from the early wagon wheels. Ride cautiously around the grazing cows, especially when calves are present. And, you may receive a friendly smile from some of the park’s mounted patrol volunteers, who are always happy to answer questions. Before heading home, visit the goats next to the group picnic area.

More adventurous riders with climbing gears will leave the parking lot and turn right on Cardoza Road. You’ll follow the shady line of towering eucalyptus trees uphill and turn left, through the cattle gate onto the West Ridge Trail. Two more cattle gates (be sure to close them behind you) and four miles of rolling hills brings you to the Park Boundary overlooking the Sonoma Raceway track.

Retracing your route, enjoy the vineyards and the meandering course of the Petaluma River below. Keep a sharp eye out for the Burrowing Owl trail, you’ll veer right, downhill and across Old Lakeville Road. Jog right and then left for a gradual climb until you see a small pond on the right. Turn left on the Pond Trail and at the junction with the Causeway Road go right.

As you pass through three gates, Causeway becomes the East Ridge trail. You’ll skirt some of the Cline vineyards as you climb out of the valley through a delightful oak-shaded canyon, passing a replica Native kotcha dwelling. Just before the trail dead ends, you’ll power up a short, steep incline on the right to the 3 Bridges View Point. On a clear day, the Tamalpais, Diablo, Burdell and St. Helena peaks are all visible from this grassy knob. After a refreshing stop, you’ll roll downhill on the Causeway, past a grove of large trees on the left that often nest eagles, kites and other raptors. This circuit affords roughly 14 miles of scenic pedaling.