The South County basketball season has been whittled down to two teams — both girls squads.
Casa Grande and St. Vincent girls teams have both been chosen to participate in the North Coast Section playoffs, and both will have first-round home games.
Casa Grande (18-9) will open Division 2 play at home tonight (7 p.m. tipoff) against Ukiah (14-13). St. Vincent (14-9), playing in Division 6, will start NCS life Wednesday night in its DeCarli Gym against Marin Academy.
St. Vincent lost a tough 44-42 decision to Marin Academy early in the season in a game played in San Rafael.
Casa Grande defeated Ukiah, 51-46, during the regular season.
Both the Petaluma girls and Casa Grande boys teams qualified for the playoffs, but neither was selected.