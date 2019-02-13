Petaluma completed its dominance of the first Vine Valley Athletic League wrestling season by dominating the league tournament last weekend at American Canyon High School.

Petaluma not only clinched the VVAL championship pennant, but also qualified 11 wrestlers for the North Coast Section championships to be held this weekend at James Logan High School in Union City.

As a team, Petaluma scored 205 points for first place in the tournament. Combined with its undefeated dual-meet record, it was enough to give the Trojans the undisputed league championship.

Casa Grande was second with 194 points. The Gauchos’ only dual-meet loss was to Petaluma.

Following the leaders were Napa (148), Sonoma (132), Vintage (116), American Canyon (107.5) and Justin-Siena (54).

Petaluma was dominant from Nick Trave in the 108-pound class to Tony Vitali at 172 pounds, claiming seven league championships.

Trave led the list of league kings that included Charlie Winter at 115 pounds, Dominic Butts at 126 pounds, Liam O’Niell at 140 pounds, Derrick Pomi at 145 pounds, Connor Pedersen at 154 pounds and Colton Prieto at 162 pounds.

The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the NCS Tournament.

Also headed to NCS from Petaluma are Collin Ferrero, who was fourth at 120 pounds, but qualified as an alternate; Mac Shattuck, who was third at 132 pounds; Tony Vitali, who was fourth at 172 pounds and qualified as an alternate; and Jack Santos, who qualified as an alternate at 195 pounds.

Casa Grande will also be well represented in the NCS Tournament. The Gauchos will send at least nine wrestlers to the big event, including VVAL champions Tannor McKinney at 170 pounds, Justin Naugle at 195 pounds and Jack Faris at 285 pounds.

Also qualified are Colin Hilliard, who was second at 106 pounds; Liam Walsh who was third at 113 pounds; Ryan Naugle, who was second at 120 pounds; Victor Medina, who was second at 126 pounds; Trevor Chavez, who was third at 138 pounds; and Caleb Wood, who was third at 182 pounds.

Josamar Altamirano, at 220 pounds, is a first alternate.

Timothy Nguyen at 132 pounds, Jack McGuire at 145 pounds, Ethan Falkenberg at 152 pounds and Zach Babel at 160 pounds are second alternates.