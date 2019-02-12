St. Vincent closed out the regular girls basketball season with an overpowering 61-36 win over Tomales in a non-league game at DeCarli Gym in front of a big turnout on Friday. The North Central League IV co-champs led in every stanza to win their fifth game in succession. Originally scheduled as the season opener, the game was postponed and made up Friday.

Sully Henry poured in a season-high 20 points to lead the Mustang offense. Henry was positioned strategically under the boards for most of the game, and converted 8 of 16 attempts on Senior Night. She also pulled down 12 rebounds.

A late-scheduled contest between St. Vincent (16-9) and co-champion Sonoma Academy was played in Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon to determine the top seeding for the league in the upcoming North Coast Section playoffs, with St. Vincent claiming the No. 1 tournament placement with a clutch 47-40 win.

Alex Ditizio led the Lady Mustang win with 17 points.

Point guard Alexandra Saisi filled up the stat line for the Mustangs against the Lady Braves on Friday with 15 points and seven assists.

Ditizio converted three triples and finished in double figures with 11 points. She left the game in the second period with an injury to her foot, but returned to action in the second half.

Henry, Ditizio and Saisi all averaged over 11 points per game for the Lady Mustangs, who earned a ranking of 14 by Max Preps in Division V play. Henry led the Lady Mustangs with 166 rebounds on the season.

The Mustangs played without the services of junior guard Sophia Licata (5.9 ppg), who might miss the playoffs with “a form of mono that could be dangerous to her organs if she makes contact with other players,” according to coach Shannon Carroll.

Tomales (10-11) was paced by sharp-shooting forward Isabel Sartori, who netted a game-leading 23 points from a variety of angles. Sartori, one of the top prep scorers in the NCS, was honored prior to a game against Credo for passing the 1,000 point total in her junior season.

The Mustangs targeted Sartori on the defensive end by rotating several players on her, but she found open driving lanes to the basket in addition to hitting a couple of 3-pointers from outside. She had 15 of the 17 points by Tomales in the first half.

Daysee Magana knocked in all six of her attempts for the Lady Braves, who will get a fresh start in Division VI play Wednesday against Drew from San Francisco in the first round of the Division VI NCS playoffs. Prior to the game at St. Vincent, the Braves were ranked eighth in the Division.

In the companion varsity feature game, the St. Vincent boys closed out the season with a convincing 71-48 victory over Tomales. It was the seventh win in their last eight games for the surging Mustangs, who ended the season with an overall record of 11-14. The Braves finished at 3-17 for the season.