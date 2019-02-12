Casa Grande will play Sacred Heart Cathedral of San Francisco and Petaluma will take on Pleasant Valley in the first round of the prestigious Boras Baseball Classic to be played April 15-18 at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.
The winner of the tournament will move on to face the winner of a Southern California Tournament to crown a defacto state champion.
The northern bracket features the return of defending champion Bellarmine from San Jose. Also back is runner-up Franklin, the Delta League champions.
Also in the northern field are Frontier from Bakersfield, Archbishop Mitty from San Jose, Cardinal Newman, Davis, Granite Bay, Heritage from Brentwood, Pleasant Valley, Saint Mary’s from Stockton Serra from San Mateo and Tracy.
What it all adds up to is that participating in the tournament in both divisions will be three state champions from last year; two nationally ranked teams by Baseball America; 14 participants from the 2018 Area Code and Area Code Underclassman games; 44 players committed to Division 1 schools; and 21 players ranked in the top 500 of their class by Perfect Game.