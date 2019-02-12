How young is the Petaluma High varsity baseball team?

“Half the varsity baseball players don’t know how to drive a car yet,” quips Trojan coach Jim Selvitella.

That’s no exaggeration. Five of Petaluma’s 15 players are sophomores. Another is a freshman. Only five are seniors.

But while the Trojans may be young, they are also talented. Petaluma has depth on the mound and a batting lineup that should be strong from top to bottom.

But what the coach likes best about his team is the attitude.

“When I look into the players’ eyes I see players that are hungry. They are hungry to reach team goals and achieve success as a team,” he explains.

In keeping with the Petaluma youth theme, four of the pitchers being counted on for immediate contributions — Mark Wolbert, Julian Garrahan, Mario Zarco and Gavin Ochoa — are sophomores.

Ochoa made an impression as a freshman last season. He had a 5-0 record with a 1.80 earned run average, and he struck out more than a batter an inning, whiffing 28 in 23 innings.

A pair of juniors, Dan O’Hagan and Austin Miller, are also expected to provide mound help, as is senior Garrett Gehring, who got a brief taste of varsity pitching last season.

Potential ace of the staff is talented and determined Sam Brown. The junior is already starting his third season on the varsity.

He has proven his worth with a bat. Last year, he hit .403 with 31 hits in 27 games, including eight doubles and three home runs. When not on the mound, he plays an accomplished first base.

He had limited experience on the hill last season, appearing in just six games and going 1-1. Selvitella expects him to be much improved this season. “He is really throwing hard,” the coach says.

Catching is no problem, with senior Jack Gallagher returning behind the plate. He follows in a long line of outstanding Trojan receivers. Not only is he excellent defensively, but last season he hit .407.

He is also a team co-captain along with first baseman Sam Brown.

Senior Ethan Wilson will serve as catching backup and also play in the outfield.

The potential starting infield is mostly veteran with Brown at first, Sam Jacobs at second and Garett Lewis at shortstop. Newcomers Nico Bertolucci and Mario Zarco will share time at third base.

Jacobs played mainly at shortstop last season, but he will move to the other side of the bag this spring. He hit .303 last season and is being counted on not only for his bat and steady fielding, but also to provide senior leadership as one of the team captains.

Lewis played mostly third base last season as a freshman. As a ninth-grader, he batted .397 with 31 hits in 27 games and led the team with 13 doubles and 23 RBIs.

“He is one of the hardest working guys on the team,” says Selvitella. “He already has colleges looking at him.”

Lewis is also an exceptional fielding infielder at any position.

Bertolucci is a hard-working junior, while Zarco is one of the Trojans’ talented sophomores. O’Hagan provides a solid first baseman with a potentially strong bat when Brown throws.

Several players are vying for playing time in the outfield, including Wolbert, Bertolucci, Miller, Ochoa and Garrahan.