The St. Vincent girls team was the last Petaluma basketball team to fall, but the Mustangs went down in the second round of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, losing to St. Bernard’s in Eureka, 64-21.

St. Vincent stayed with its host for a quarter, trailing at the end of the first period just 16-11.

Then the St. Bernard’s defense and St. Vincent’s cold shooting hands turned the game around.

The Mustangs scored just four points in the second period and trailed at the half, 34-15.

The second half was even tougher for the Mustangs who scored only five points in the third quarter and just one in their last period of the season.

Alex Ditizio led St. Vincent with 11 points, while Alexandra Saisi added three and Julia Murphy, Sully Henry and Alyssa Smith each scored a basket. Isabella Welsh hit a free throw.

Jada Sisekmore scored 12 points and Josie Peterson added nine for St. Bernard’s.

St. Vincent ended its season with a 17-10 record.

Upset victory

The Mustangs earned the trip to Eureka by rolling to their seventh consecutive victory with a 51-40 defeat of favored Marin Academy in front of a very supportive crowd in DeCarli Gym.

St. Vincent was awarded a home game to begin the North Coast Section playoffs because of its fast finish and a North Central League IV playoff victory over Sonoma Academy.

It took a while for the Mustangs to settle in on the DeCarli floor, and they trailed the Wildcats(15-12)from the Bay Counties League, 22-18, at intermission.

Volume shooter Navi Budhraja led the way for the visitors in the early going with 15 points, but she was pushed to the limit by Mustang guard Saisi. Budhraja threw up shots from every angle, and some of them dropped. Overall in the first half, the Marin senior attempted nine shots from outside the arc.

The second half belonged to St. Vincent. The Mustangs shook off a series of too many unforced turnovers (26) in the contest to completely dominate the game down the stretch. St. Vincent outscored its guest, 33-18, led by the rangy Ditizio.

Ditizio flushed a clutch 3-point shot in the final stanza that was a dagger to any comeback by the flustered Wildcats. Ditizio ended the game with a team-leading 19 points. Most of her points came from drives to both sides of the basket.

The overall athletic performance of the game came from Saisi. She accepted the toughest defensive assignment of the game in addition to directing traffic on the offensive end. At the end of the game, she had a terrific stat line with nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists. On defense, Saisi had four steals in addition to hounding the most dangerous shooter on the floor. At times, it was exhausting, and team time outs were a relief.

“I’m going to put Saisi on No. 22 (Budhraja) because she takes most of their shots,” said St. Vincent coach Shannon Carroll before the game began. “We have to limit her offense.

“The last time we played them in San Rafael, we lost Sully Henry to fouls, but she had only four in our scorebook. We will need her tonight.”

Henry could not avoid the foul bug in this one either, but she turned out to be the X-factor before fouling out early in the fourth period. In limited play, Henry knocked in nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds to match the board work of Saisi.