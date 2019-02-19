John Antonio has added long-time St. Vincent coach Gary Galloway to his Casa Grande football coaching staff

New Casa Grande High School football coach John Antonio has set his coaching staff with a major surprise.

Former St. Vincent High School coach Gary Galloway will help the Gauchos “where needed,” according to Antonio.

Galloway is one of the most successful coaches in Redwood Empire prep history. One of the last of the vanishing breed of three-sport coaches, he headed the St. Vincent football, basketball and baseball programs, all with almost unprecedented success.

He coached football at St. Vincent for 38 seasons. His teams compiled a 214-145-1 record and won 12 league championships and four North Coast Section titles.

Although Galloway’s long association with St. Vincent makes the vision of him in a green Casa cap a little surreal, the Gaucho football program is, for him, a natural fit, especially since it means working with Antonio.

“John was the key to me coming back,” said Galloway. “He is almost like a son to me.”

Antonio played for Galloway at St. Vincent and was also an assistant coach under Galloway, helping on St. Vincent’s 2006 team that won the North Coast Section championship.

“I’ve been coaching for 44 years, and I’m looking forward to a new adventure,” Galloway said. “This is a new chapter for me. I love working with the kids and I love working with John.”

At Casa Grande, Galloway will be joining an old friend as he teams up with former Tomales High head coach Leon Felciano on Antonio’s staff. The two were on opposite sides of the field for one of the most intense, but friendliest, rivalries in the North Bay — the annual St. Vincent vs. Tomales football clash.

“That was fun,” Galloway recalled. “I loved playing Tomales. I have a lot of friends there and Leon and I have always had a great relationship. I look forward to coaching with him.”

The addition of Galloway completes Antonio’s first staff, a combination of holdovers from Denis Brunk’s staff of last year, and several new faces.

Marcel Lawson, who has worked with Antonio for several years in the Panthers Youth Football organization, will be offensive coordinator.

Veteran coach Frank Giamona returns to work with the linemen.

Felciano is back to coach the defensive backs and lend his considerable experience to Antonio.

Sam Winterhalter will coach the receivers. John Mitchell, who worked with Felciano at Tomales and was on Brunk’s staff last year, will join Kyle Smith coaching linebackers.

CJ Gervan will coach the defensive backs and call the defensive alignments.

The father-son tandem of Kevin and Dave Keenan will coach the junior varsity, with Kevin carrying the head coach title. They will be helped by Christian Giomi.

Chris Weaver, a PE teacher at Casa, will be the freshman coach, with help from Casa grads John Howard and Ryan Suhrke.

A major emphasis at Casa Grande this season will be on conditioning, and Casa will team with Sonoma Fit to help prepare the players with Tre Fitzgerald serving as athletic trainer.

“Our focus is on getting stronger,” Antonio said. “We want the players to be in their best possible condition.”

The head coach also wants the players to continue their success off the football field.

“We want them to compete on the field and in the classroom,” he explained.