Petaluma High School’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion Petaluma Trojans make their debut in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs Saturday night at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma campus.
Casa Grande’s Gauchos will also play Saturday, traveling to Walnut Creek to face Northgate in a Division 2 game. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Petaluma is seeded No. 2 in Division 3 behind top seed Miramonte. Both teams drew first-round byes.
Petaluma will face No. 7 seed El Cerrito, a 2-1 winner over San Rafael Saturday night.
Casa Grande, seeded No. 11 in Division 2, upset No. 6-seed Maria Carrillo to advance into Saturday’s match against No. 3-seed Northgate.
Petaluma and Casa Grande finished 1-2 in the VVAL.