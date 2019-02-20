Coaches make a choice with their scheduling

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

JJ SAYS: Schedule is a key for prep teams

| February 19, 2019, 7:33PM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Win or learn. It is a dilemma that faces all coaches long before the first ball is dribbled, the first swing is taken or the first goal is scored. It begins with scheduling.

When they consider their upcoming season, they must decide if they are going to schedule hard, taking on the toughest competition they can find or schedule soft, facing teams their own size or perhaps smaller.

The trade offs are significant. A hard schedule can lead to significantly fewer wins that could be counted against a team in the North Coast Section playoffs or even cost them a sport in the playoffs.

A soft schedule can make a team’s record shine brighter, and a good record might ultimately have more weight with the NCS seeding committee than strength of schedule.

Playing teams within the same division can also be a path to qualifying for post-season play, since a criteria for qualifying is a break-even or better record against teams in the same division. Two years ago, the Casa Grande fottball team qualified by this method and went on to win a playoff game.

On the other side of the coin flip, playing strong teams and teams from higher divisions does have weight with selection committees, but perhaps the biggest benefit of scheduling tough is that it makes a team better.

The Casa Grande girls basketball team is a perfect example of a team that dramatically improved over the course of the season. Of course, Casa players were talented and they worked hard, but they were also hardened by the fire of intense competition.

Very early in the season, the Gauchos were beaten by Miramonte, 70-19. In their very first Vine Valley Athletic League game of the season, they lost to Vintage, 40-26.

There were similar tough foes along the way to an 18-10 season.

The really impressive part was that Casa Grande won its four final games before entering the North Coast Section playoffs. Included in the run were two wins in the Vine Valley Athletic League post-season tournament, including a 41-37 victory over league champion Vintage in the playoff championship game.

Veteran Casa coach Dan Sack called his team the most improved he had ever coached from start to finish.

St. Vincent’s softball team has long played almost all larger and more highly ranked teams in its non-league games. A Division 5 school from the North Central League II, St. Vincent will open its season with games against Casa Grande, Santa Rosa, Terra Linda and Cardinal Newman. All are Division 2 or 3 teams. Also on the agenda are Montgomery and Rancho Cotate.

The Petaluma softball team is another that takes on all comers, and the tougher the better. Petaluma is a Division 3 team, but as long as I’ve been around has always played Division 2 in the North Coast Section playoffs.

I don’t think it is just coincidence that season after season, St. Vincent and Petaluma softball teams and the Casa Grande girls basketball team reach the NCS playoffs.

There are numerous other examples of local teams scheduling the toughest teams around. Casa Grande and Petaluma baseball teams all face loaded schedules this spring.

There is nothing wrong with playing teams your own size, but the teams that end up extending their seasons into the playoffs are generally those that continually challenge themselves during the regular season.

Most Popular Stories
Eating around the world without leaving Petaluma
Casa Grande’s Naugle, Petaluma’s Petersen lead locals in NCS tournament
Founder of Petaluma’s ‘Fabulous Women’ first inspired by Oprah
John Antonio has added long-time St. Vincent coach Gary Galloway to his Casa Grande football coaching staff
Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy and Arora Viera are headed for state along with Petaluma’s Brooklyn Shattuck

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
Founder of Petaluma’s ‘Fabulous Women’ first inspired by Oprah
Coaches make a choice with their scheduling
St. Vincent girls beat Marin Catholic; lose to St. Bernard’s
Casa Grande’s Naugle, Petaluma’s Petersen lead locals in NCS tournament
Petaluma teen’s activism gets her speaking spot with Golden Globe winner
Oakland diocese names 45 priests accused of sexual abuse
Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx
Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy and Arora Viera are headed for state along with Petaluma’s Brooklyn Shattuck