The weatherman might not know it yet, but it is spring.

The heavens willing and Highway 37 doesn’t flood, spring sports arrive in all their optimistic glory this week.

After having most of their planned scrimmages rained away, baseball begins in a big way for local teams.

St. Vincent will host both Crystal Springs Upland from Hillsborough (Friday) and the Bay School (Tuesday).

Both Casa Grande and Petaluma face stiff early season contests, with the Gauchos hosting Rancho Cotate on Tuesday and Petaluma playing at home against Marin Catholic on Wednesday.

St. Vincent begins an ambitious softball season at Casa Grande on Thursday, while Petaluma plays at Cardinal Newman on Wednesday.

Lacrosse gets fully underway with Casa Grande’s boys playing at Davis on Friday before bringing the action home to host Tamalpais on Tuesday. Petaluma’s boys don’t return to action until March 5.

Casa Grande’s girls lacrosse team invades Marin County to play at Novato on Monday, at Tamalpais on Feb. 27 and at Branson on March 1.

Petaluma’s girls have a big early-season match when they host Cardinal Newman on Monday.

Swimming begins with the Petaluma schools’ introduction to the Vine Valley Athletic League in the Valley Relays at vintage on Friday. For more upcoming high school sports, see the high school sports schedule on this page.

