Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy reached the top of the North Coast Section mountain and earned another trip to the CIF state tournament last weekend, taking first place in the 235-pound class in the NCS wrestling championships at Albany High School.
The state trip will be the third consecutive for McCoy.
Her Gaucho teammate, Arora Viera, is also state bound after finishing second in the 143-pound division.
Petaluma’s Brooklyn Shattuck qualified for state by finishing fourth at 101 pounds.
The Trojans’ Logan Pomi was fifth at 131 pounds.