For all but the two best wrestlers in town, the mat season came to a finish with strong efforts in the North Coast Section championships held last weekend at James Logan High School in Fremont.

Advancing to the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship being held Thursday through Saturday at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield will be Casa Grande’s Justin Naugle and Petaluma’s Connor Pedersen.

Naugle was second in the 195-pound weight class, while Pedersen finished third at 152 pounds in the NCS Tournament.

Naugle was dominant as he waded through Kristoffer Lorenzo of Deer Valley, Parker Godfrey of Las Lomas, Brian Carrillo of Kelseyville and Xavier Williams of Livermore, winning all his matches by pin.

He was finally stopped by Adam Chavez of Liberty in the title match.

His teammate, Jack Faris, was seventh at 285 poundes.

Petersen started his run with a win over Jiau Perseveranla, and then beat both Luis Benitez of Mt. Ende and Daniel Canon of Liberty before losing in the semifinals to eventual weight class champion Mario Franco of De La Salle.

Vine Valley Athletic League champion Petaluma had an overall excellent tournament, finishing 10th out of 95 teams.

Nick Trave at 106 pounds and Colton Prieto at 160 pounds both placed fourth. Charlie Winter was sixth at 113 pounds.

Also competing for Petaluma were Dominic Butts, 3-2, at 126 pounds; Mac Shattuck, 3-2 at 132 pounds; Tony Vitali, 3-2 at 170 pounds; Collin Ferero, 0-2, at 120 pounds; and Jack Santos, 0-2, 195 pounds.