Petaluma softball team is again loaded with talent

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

T-Girls look for title in new softball league

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | February 20, 2019, 9:15AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Despite losing 40 percent of its roster from last season, the Petaluma T-Girls softball team looks to contend in the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League this season. It won’t be easy with several other solid contenders, but Petaluma has enough veterans to make a playoff run.

Led by fourth-year varsity outfielder Indya Smith, the T-Girls are coming off a championship season in the final year of the Sonoma County League. The left-handed-hitting senior clubbed the ball at a team-leading .516 rate as Petaluma went 20-6 and earned a berth in the Division 2 playoffs. Without fanfare, Smith has quietly hit over the .300 mark in three consecutive seasons, averaging a lofty combined rate of .389.

“In my opinion, Indya is the best hitter in the county,” said 18-year varsity coach Kurt Jastrow. “She already has been signed by St. Mary’s to play next year.”

Smith might not make it to opening day, however. The designated captain was diagnosed recently with a tear in the trapezius muscle which could keep her out indefinitely.

“She hurt herself hitting, and we won’t know until Friday how severe it is. Her absence leaves a huge hole in the lineup,” said Jastrow.

A major returning component to the club is last season’s freshman sensation, Rachael Bles, who could be a fixture in the middle of the infield at shortstop when she is not pitching. Bles takes a monster swing at the plate, and she was second in the SCL with eight bombs in her first varsity season. On the rubber, Bles posted a credible 9-1 mark.

Mandy O’Keefe was the top hurler for the T-Girls last season, posting a record of 10-4 as a sophomore with an earned-run average of 2.22. She will be watched very carefully coming off a season-ending injury to her wrist in basketball. “Right now, we are counting on her to be our No. 1,” noted Jastrow.

Hitting will again be a strength for the T-Girls as juniors Kaleigh Weiand and Cameron Ayers are poised to join Smith in the outfield. Weiand hit the ball at a .441 clip that included three home runs. Her blast in extra innings last year gave Petaluma a big win over rival Casa Grande in their annual tussle.

Ayers also proved dangerous with the bat with a .438 average that included two big flies. Still improving from last season, Ayers might get the call at first base.

Behind the plate again for Petaluma will be slick-fielding junior Emma Weiand. Jastrow feels that her catching ability is “off the charts, and she has a rocket for an arm.”

Backing Emma Weiand are sophomore Logan Pomi and co-captain Kaleigh Pate. The versatile Pate, a second returning senior on the club, could also open at second base.

Five newcomers will be battling for playing time under the watch of Jastrow and assistants Jeff Marcia, Connie Benavidez and Michael Hall.

Mallory O’Keefe (freshman), Teresa McGaughey (junior), Kamryn Sobel (junior), Karlie Berncich (freshman) and Trinity Cresse (junior) have all been named as varsity members.

O’Keefe has been impressive as a prospective infielder in much of the pre-season work that has been alternated between a rain-soaked diamond and hard surfaces like the gym.

Petaluma opens its campaign on Tuesday afternoon at home against defending North Bay titlist Montgomery at 4 p.m. The T-Girls are also scheduled to participate in the annual Spring Break Tournament in Napa.

Most Popular Stories
Eating around the world without leaving Petaluma
St. Vincent loaded for baseball season
Founder of Petaluma’s ‘Fabulous Women’ first inspired by Oprah
St. Vincent girls beat Marin Academy; lose to St. Bernard’s
Coaches make a choice with their scheduling

Most Popular Stories
12 Sonoma County schools are low performing, state says
Caltrans races to reopen Highway 37 by Wednesday afternoon
St. Vincent loaded for baseball season
Eating around the world without leaving Petaluma
Trump administration to cancel $929 million in California high-speed rail funding
Petaluma softball team is again loaded with talent
Broadway talent to appear at Cinnabar’s big Bash
Founder of Petaluma’s ‘Fabulous Women’ first inspired by Oprah