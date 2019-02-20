Petaluma softball team is again loaded with talent

Despite losing 40 percent of its roster from last season, the Petaluma T-Girls softball team looks to contend in the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League this season. It won’t be easy with several other solid contenders, but Petaluma has enough veterans to make a playoff run.

Led by fourth-year varsity outfielder Indya Smith, the T-Girls are coming off a championship season in the final year of the Sonoma County League. The left-handed-hitting senior clubbed the ball at a team-leading .516 rate as Petaluma went 20-6 and earned a berth in the Division 2 playoffs. Without fanfare, Smith has quietly hit over the .300 mark in three consecutive seasons, averaging a lofty combined rate of .389.

“In my opinion, Indya is the best hitter in the county,” said 18-year varsity coach Kurt Jastrow. “She already has been signed by St. Mary’s to play next year.”

Smith might not make it to opening day, however. The designated captain was diagnosed recently with a tear in the trapezius muscle which could keep her out indefinitely.

“She hurt herself hitting, and we won’t know until Friday how severe it is. Her absence leaves a huge hole in the lineup,” said Jastrow.

A major returning component to the club is last season’s freshman sensation, Rachael Bles, who could be a fixture in the middle of the infield at shortstop when she is not pitching. Bles takes a monster swing at the plate, and she was second in the SCL with eight bombs in her first varsity season. On the rubber, Bles posted a credible 9-1 mark.

Mandy O’Keefe was the top hurler for the T-Girls last season, posting a record of 10-4 as a sophomore with an earned-run average of 2.22. She will be watched very carefully coming off a season-ending injury to her wrist in basketball. “Right now, we are counting on her to be our No. 1,” noted Jastrow.

Hitting will again be a strength for the T-Girls as juniors Kaleigh Weiand and Cameron Ayers are poised to join Smith in the outfield. Weiand hit the ball at a .441 clip that included three home runs. Her blast in extra innings last year gave Petaluma a big win over rival Casa Grande in their annual tussle.

Ayers also proved dangerous with the bat with a .438 average that included two big flies. Still improving from last season, Ayers might get the call at first base.

Behind the plate again for Petaluma will be slick-fielding junior Emma Weiand. Jastrow feels that her catching ability is “off the charts, and she has a rocket for an arm.”

Backing Emma Weiand are sophomore Logan Pomi and co-captain Kaleigh Pate. The versatile Pate, a second returning senior on the club, could also open at second base.

Five newcomers will be battling for playing time under the watch of Jastrow and assistants Jeff Marcia, Connie Benavidez and Michael Hall.

Mallory O’Keefe (freshman), Teresa McGaughey (junior), Kamryn Sobel (junior), Karlie Berncich (freshman) and Trinity Cresse (junior) have all been named as varsity members.

O’Keefe has been impressive as a prospective infielder in much of the pre-season work that has been alternated between a rain-soaked diamond and hard surfaces like the gym.

Petaluma opens its campaign on Tuesday afternoon at home against defending North Bay titlist Montgomery at 4 p.m. The T-Girls are also scheduled to participate in the annual Spring Break Tournament in Napa.