The Petaluma High School girls soccer players were finally awakened from a dream season Wednesday night.
The awakening came in the most hurting way imaginable when the Trojans were beaten by Campolindo on penalty kicks in the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinals.
The two teams, seeded No. 2 (Petaluma) and No. 3 (Campolindo), battled to a 2-2 tie, sending the game to penalty kicks for a decision. Campolindo converted three kicks to one for Petaluma.
Playing in the chill of a bright night at Petaluma’s Steve Ellison Field, the Trojans fell behind, 2-1, in the first half.
Petaluma’s defense, staunch all season, held through the second half, as the offense rallied for the tie.
Hannah Hermann and Tessa Lambert scored for the Trojans with assists from Lauren Hazel and Frances Coughnour.
The loss was the only one of the season for the Trojans who finished with a 16-1-3 record and the championship of the first Vine Valley Athletic League soccer season with an 11-0-1 league record.
Members of the championship Petaluma team coach by Deegan Babala are Silvana Sessi, Katrina Rodrigues, Tessa Lambert, Eleanor Burnett, Charlotte Crysdale, Melissa Rocha, Alondra Hernandez Ramirez, Simone Smith, Miranda Gervin, Zoe Frothinger, Isabel Van Bebber, Frances Goughnour, Hannah Hermann, Lauren Hazel, Athena Edwards, Cali Sullivan, Sarah Mughanam, Hailey Barry, Amanda Rocha, Kendra Berry, Saide Harrison and Abigail Sanchez.