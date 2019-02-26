Graduation is only one step in learning and sports

We tend to view high school graduation as the end of education, adolescence and, for most young athletes, sports. Nothing could be further from the truth, except maybe a politician’s statements.

For most, graduation is another step toward real life — a huge step for sure, but still just another step.

For many, the real education is just beginning as they move on to college or into the work force.

I’m not being humble, but just honest, when I say that the majority of today’s high school graduates know more about living in the world of today than I do after much more than a half century of experience.

For athletes, the step up from high school to college or the work world can be especially difficult. Most, have to face the reality that sports as they have known them all their lives, are finished.

They have worked hard to perfect their skills, whether it be kicking, shooting or hitting a ball or blocking and tackling. They have learned how to put team before self. They have learned what it really means to compete. They have learned how to win and how to lose with dignity.

What they must now learn is that athletics are not over, but have changed. They will have to learn how to put their talents into individual sports like running, golf, tennis and more. They will learn that they can still be competitive in intramural and recreation leagues.

For a handful, graduation brings new and greater athletic challenges as they step up to what we call “the next level,” competing in their chosen spot in college.

In my mind, any young athlete who competes on a college level is an “elite” athlete. Consider all the athletes who play high school sports, and then look at high many go on to play at the college (and I include junior college) level. There are very few.

Those who do aspire to take that big step are faced with many decisions. What level can I compete at? Who really wants me? How do I like the coaches? Does the school fit academically? What kind of programs does it offer in my field? How do I like the campus? How do I like the community? Is there financial help available?

Every athlete, every family is different.

We tend to make a big deal out of our young athletes signing to attend a college or university. That is appropriate. It is a big deal.

Personally, I don’t think we appreciate or celebrate enough athletes who follow high school with junior college. That, too, is a big step. Many athletes are surprised at just how big a step.

Many high school graduates can learn just as much or more, even as a red shirt, their first year in college at a JC as they do at a four-year school.

After more than a half century of watching athletes succeed and fail at the “next level,” I have only two suggestions.

The first, I think is especially important. Being a part of a team is nice, but top high school athletes want to play. For them, it isn’t a lot of fun to be on the sidelines. Of course, they have to pay their dues, but, ultimately, they want to be at school on a level where they can be on the field or court.