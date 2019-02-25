The Petaluma American Little League will honor its 2018 Major League All-Star team at opening ceremonies Friday at its Major League diamond at Lucchesi Park.
Ceremonies begin at 7 p.m.
In addition to the kickoff to the season with an introduction of teams and league officials, the evening will include a tribute to last season’s Major League All-Star team.
The 12-and-under team won district and section tournaments and came within a victory of winning the Division Tournament and a trip to San Bernardino and the Western Regional Tournament, the final step before the Little League World Series.
The community is invited to the ceremonies.