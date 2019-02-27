On the last Wednesday of every month, Sonoma County Regional Parks sponsors “Winging It Wednesday.” Each month, the group gathers at a different regional park.

I joined the group in January at the Hunter Creek Trail in Santa Rosa. Confession: I am not a “birder.” I joined the group because I had never been to the Hunter Creek Trail where the program began. Also as a member of the board of directors of the Regional Parks Foundation, I try to visit some of the programs that the Foundation sponsors. I figured I could learn a bit about local birds as well.

I was curious about the Hunter Creek Trail. It seemed like an implausible “park,” located across Santa Rosa Avenue from Friedman’s Hardware. Industrial was the image in my head. This trail heads east toward Petaluma Hill Road, and is about a mile and half long. Shortly after you leave Santa Rosa Avenue, you are walking along a stream bordered by small ranches. The trail is flat and even.

We encountered a few cyclists, hikers and runners, but not many. Trees line the trail, opening at times to pasture. Walking along was quite idyllic. You lose all sense of being in the city.

As for the birding, a group of about 20 gathered at the entrance to the trail, most with binoculars of various sizes. This truly was a popular activity. We quietly headed down the trail trying to spot the local birds. There was one park staff member and several volunteer leaders who were the experts. The group identified at least 25 different kinds along the trail. One volunteer leader recorded each bird we spotted. The leaders could spot and identify birds in distant trees and grasses — red shouldered hawks, crows, scrub jays, titmouse, starlings, egret — just to name a few. Then they would help the rest of us locate them with our binoculars. The knowledge of the group varied from beginner to expert. I was definitely at the beginner stage.

If you are interested in knowing more about our local birds, this is definitely an activity to join. The March event is at Ragle Ranch in Sebastopol; the April event is at Oak Knoll Picnic Area in Spring Lake Regional Park, and May is at Crane Creek Regional Park. The events are the last Wednesday of the month.