Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson, now a sophomore at Arizona State University, has picked up his baseball career right where he left off last season when he led the NCAA in home runs as a freshman.
In the first week of the ASU season, Torkelson was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Torkelson was 9-of-14 for a .643 batting average with nine RBIs, two doubles and five runs scored to lead the Sun Devils to a three-game series sweep over Notre Dame.
Last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year was a perfect 6-for-6 with runners in scoring position and registered a 1-to-1 RBI-to-hit ratio over the three games.
Of his nine RBIs in the series, seven came with two outs. He matched his career high with four RBIs in the series finale.
The Player of the Week honor was the second of Torkelson’s career.