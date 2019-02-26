In between atmospheric rivers, Casa Grande High School’s baseball Gauchos managed to get their season started, and rode the pitching of Mario Taormina to a 3-1 win over Tamalpais.
Pitching off the Red Tail Hawk’s mound in Mill Valley, Taormina worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits while striking out seven.
Jake McCoy finished up, earning a save with 1 2/3 innings of hitless hurling. He walked none and struck out one.
After four innings of scoreless baseball, Casa Grande scored two runs in the fifth and added a third in the sixth.
When Taormina gave up a run and found himself in trouble in the bottom of the sixth, McCoy came on to preserve the win.
Casa Grande had just two hits in the game, singles by Cole Shimeck and Kyle Taylor, but accepted five walks.