Experienced players at every infield station turned out for St. Vincent softball coach Don Jensen at St. Vincent as the Lady Mustangs aggressively began preparing for another run at a North Central II League softball title.

All hands return in the all-important inner defense that was in place when St. Vincent went all the way to the North Coast Section finals against Cloverdale last season.

Traditionally, Jensen’s teams take on a very demanding pre-league schedule which includes contests against Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman, Montgomery and North Coast Section Division V favorite Clear Lake. The Lady Mustangs will also compete in the competitive Cloverdale tournament.

Four-year varsity veteran Sully Henry spent limited time on the left side of the infield during the regular season in 2018 in spite of regular play there during some off seasons. Henry has been summoned by Jensen to the pitching circle where she has improved each year, in addition to carrying a notable .549 batting average. She also led St. Vincent with 25 RBIs in only 17 games.

“Sully will be our No. 1 pitcher again this year, but I told her that we plan to use her in the infield in more innings because of the first-year appearance of young hurler Sophia Skubic.”

Skubic, a product of the Steal Breeze travel team from Petaluma, tossed three scoreless innings against a good Casa Grande team in a season-opening scrimmage on the Gaucho JV diamond last Thursday.

Versatile junior Alex Ditizio returns up the middle, and can either play at short or second base with equal skill. Ditizio started at second as a freshman, but shifted to short last season, and made all the plays at a fielding rate of .908.

Ditizio also carried a .340 batting average with a couple of home runs. She had a key double in the heartbreaking 7-6 loss to Cloverdale in the NCS Division V finals.

Second base could be crowded, but sophomore Abby Carvajal has moved in to merit a good look from Jensen, and active new assistant Morgan Selmi. Carvajal fielded well last year, but was a bit overwhelmed at the plate. Things have changed early in the campaign, and improved hitting by the right-handed second-year player has earned her an early start.

Alyssa Smith returns to first base as a junior after banging out eight hits in 16 games in 2018. “Alyssa will get the start at the beginning of the season,” explained 17-year veteran coach Jensen. “We think she is going to be more consistent at the plate this season.

“We plan to use Abby Chamberlain as our designated hitter again this year.” Chamberlain had a very dependable year for the Lady Mustangs, banging out a notable .417 batting average while driving in eight runs.

Sophomore Sara Sarlette moved to the hot corner late in the season, and finished in a rush with a batting average of .379. Not intimidated in her first season, she had five hits in the last two games for the Lady Mustangs, including three against flame-throwing Tehya Bird of the Division V champion Cloverdale Eagles.

Alexandra Saisi, who played in the infield last season has been shifted to right field. “I like a good athlete in that position and Saisi attacks the ball out there,” said Jensen. Other outfielders with an early inside track toward playing time include improving Kate Freeman and Olivia Badaglia.