For Nick Siembieda, Petaluma High School senior and All-League lineman, the decision about where to continue his education and play football didn’t come easily. For one, he had plenty of choices. Carrying a 4.0-grade point average, being recognized by the National Honor Society and earning a nomination to all four U.S. military academies will certainly fill one’s plate.

But in the end, Siembieda chose Division 1 UC Davis — a program that carries the same values as the one he is leaving behind. Family, leadership and success after football come first for Siembieda’s future coach at Davis, Dan Hawkins, just like his coach with the Trojans, Rick Krist.

“He’s like a coach Hawkins,” Siembieda said of Krist. “He wants the family aspect. He wants commitment. He wants everything to lead to future success.”

But of course, there’s still football. At 6-foot, 3-inches, and 250 pounds, Siembieda projects to play defensive end for the Aggies, members of the Big Sky Conference in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision.

“It’s just a good feeling. Going to a great academic school and of course, playing for a great program that the coaches turned around,” Siembieda said. Hawkins is 15-9 since returning to his alma mater in 2016. He’s coached a nationally ranked squad before, during his time at Boise State, so Siembieda will be in experienced hands.

And though Siembieda’s goals at the next level include being an academic All-American, winning a national championship, making the All-Big Sky team and possibly playing in the Senior Bowl in Alabama when his career at Davis is finished, it was Hawkins’ familiar tone that resonated with him.

“The thing that I like about coach Hawkins is he’s not all about football. He’s about family, and he really wants leadership. He really wants the guys bonding together,” Siembieda said. “He wants every kid to do something after UC Davis.”

Siembida knows he’ll have a lot to manage when he arrives at his new school, which is renowned for its academics. He’ll likely major in either political science or economics, and he’s considering taking summer classes to get ahead before football practice takes much of his time.

But he’s got an ace up his sleeve. One of his best friends, Casa Grande baseball standout Joe Lampe will be at Davis as well, on a baseball scholarship. They’re looking to room together, according to Siembieda, and keep each other on task academically. He’ll be without the support he enjoyed at Petaluma High for the last four years, three of which were spent on the varsity squad.

“Credit to all the staff,” Siembieda said. “They’ve done a wonderful job of keeping me on track. Petaluma High School prepared me a lot. Coach Krist has always had my back with everything and he’s always been there for me.”

Before long, he will be training at a new campus, attending class and getting to know his new territory. But Siembieda’s focus on leadership, commitment and academics will be familiar. His desire to win ballgames will be the same, as well.

“I think the program is going up, Siembieda said. “My goal is to get on the field, play for this wonderful team and lead it to a championship. Going to UC Davis is a dream come true.”