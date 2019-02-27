Two unique Petaluma organizations — Mentor Me and LUMA Fitness — have joined to bootstrap the return of a community tradition, The Petaluma Footrace.

After a three-year break, the race will be returning to Schollenberger Park on June 22 at 8 a.m. There will be two courses — a 3-mile and a 5-mile. The race will be followed by a post-race family oriented celebration and expo featuring food, beverages, live music and booths of local businesses and sponsors.

The Petaluma Footrace originated as a 2005 fundraiser for the Old Adobe Union School District and was organized by Casa Grande High School students as part of a Senior Project.

The following year, one of the lead students, Chris Mason, decided to continue organizing the event, making it a 3-mile and 5-mile family fun run to benefit youth in need.

In 2015 and 2016, Mentor Me was the recipient of race proceeds and provided all the race volunteers, as well as encouraging mentors and mentees to participate in the race itself as a healthy and fun shared experience. LUMA Fitness actively participated, fielding teams of enthusiastic runners and holding fitness trainings to help people prepare for the event. The race continued annually through 2016, when a number of factors made it impossible for Mason to continue to manage the race.

In 2018, a unique partnership of community business and nonprofit organization was created when Deborah Dalton of Mentor Me approached Jessica Elsey, co-owner of LUMA Fitness, about making LUMA the power behind organizing and managing the race. Mason enthusiastically joined to make the transition to a new event as seamless as possible.

Registration for the race is open to adults and children and will open on March 1. To register, go to the race website at PetalumaFootRace.com.

To inquire about the many partner, sponsor, and naming opportunities that are available for the race and expo, contact Kim Hospodar at Mentor Me (778-4798) or use the sponsor contact form on the website.