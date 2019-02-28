The Girls United Soccer Academy has three camps planned for this summer covering girls in first grade through high school.
The first camp, to be held June 4 through 8, will be for girls in the first through third grades. It will focus on teaching soccer fundamentals, and directed toward girls who have never played or have only a limited experience with soccer.
A camp June 11 through 18 will be for girls in the fourth through sixth grades. Players will learn to improve their skills as well team play.
A teen camp for girls 14 through 18 years old will be held from June 18 through June 22. The emphasis will be on speed and agility, ball skills and teamwork.
All clinics will be held at Petaluma High School.
The Girls United Soccer Academy is about much more than soccer.
It goals, according to founder Stacey Vogel, are to inspire each girl to be strong, confident and brave; be optimistic and positive thinkers and doers; lead, grow and encourage one another to be better people on and off the field; have an opportunity to develop soccer and life skills no matter their social, physical, emotional or economic struggles; develop physical confidence; and, above all, have fun.
The Academy also provides after-school programs in six local elementary schools and Vogel offers private and group lessons.
For more information on the spring camps and other Girls United Soccer Academy programs, visit the web site at girlsunitedsoccer.com