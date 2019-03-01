St. Vincent opened the softball season in impressive style with a 12-2 win over visiting Terra Linda on a cool Thursday afternoon between threatening rainstorms.

While neighboring schools were waiting for skin infields to dry out, the Lady Mustangs took advantage of their artificial turf surface to get in a needed game against a yearly Marin County Athletic League foe. The contest was eventually halted after six frames by the 10-run mercy rule.

Freshman pitcher Sophia Skubic got the opening nod in the circle from Mustang coach Don Jensen, and responded with six complete innings to earn the victory. Skubic yielded only one earned run in the top of the second inning when the visiting Trojans took a short-lived 2-0 advantage.

A run-scoring double in the second inning by Jenna Beament produced the only Trojan earned run. Her solid ground ball skipped past shortstop Alex Ditizio and rolled to the fence on the fast surface. A second run scored on a wild throw to third base.

St. Vincent bounced back to post four runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of third frame, and never looked back.

Back-to-back triples by Ditizio and Sully Henry got things started against Trojan starter Rachael Reher. A single by Alyssa Smith and an RBI double by Abby Chamberlain kept the line moving.

The early run scoring support was all Skubic needed as she coasted the rest of the way without yielding another hit. The smooth first year hurler did not beat herself by keeping her pitches in or near the strike zone while mixing up speeds. She did not walk a batter.

Henry, the leading hitter for St. Vincent last season, picked up where she finished by banging out three hits, including a triple and a double. The triple sailed over the right fielder’s glove and bounced to the temporary fence. Including a walk in the bottom of the first inning, the hard-hitting senior reached base four times.

Overall, the Mustangs pounded out 11 hits with every starter contributing at least one except Skubic. Chamberlain had three RBIs to pace St. Vincent. Ditizio chipped in with two RBIs.

A five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning by St. Vincent put the game out of reach of the stunned Trojans.

Skubic displayed poise on the rubber, and she to get stronger as the game progressed.

“I was impressed with Sophia in our scrimmage with a good Casa Grande team last week,” noted Jensen. “She kept the ball low and in the zone at Casa.”

Skubic had four strikeouts in the gam, including the first two batters to open the top of the third inning.

Freshman catcher Maddy DelaMontanya atoned for an aggressive, but off-target pick-off throw to third base earlier in the game that allowed the second Trojan run to cross the plate. DelaMontanya rebounded quickly to make all three plays for outs in the top of the fourth inning. Two of the put-outs were pop flies spinning away from the batter’s box area.

Terra Linda came into the game after a 16-12 overall record in 2018 and 9-7 in the competitive Marin County Athletic League. The Trojans defeated St. Vincent 8-4 in a late season make-up game played in San Rafael last season.

St. Vincent is scheduled to host Cardinal Newman on Monday afternoon if there is another break in the predicted rainfall in Petaluma.