March is here, but so far there is no sign of spring. The last sports season of the school year is off to a soggy start, and that is putting it mildly.

So far, there have been more rainouts than ball games and more true baseball and softball bounces on hardtops than bad hops off muddy infields.

After two weeks of the spring season, here is a quick recap of where the various teams stood starting the week.

Baseball

Petaluma has managed to get in three games, but has not yet found its batting stroke. The Trojans lost 3-0 to Drake and 3-2 to Marin Catholic before getting their first win with a 1-0 victory at Tamalpais.

St. Vincent has had two teams cancel out. Starting this week, the Mustangs had played just one game, losing to the Bay School from San Francisco, 12-0.

Softball

Petaluma’s T-Girls have managed to get in just one game, defeating Tamalpais, 7-3.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos started the week without yet having played an official game, although they did scrimmage against St. Vincent.

St. Vincent managed to get its season started with a 12-2 win over Terra Linda.

Boys lacrosse

Petaluma’s defending North Bay Lacrosse League champion boys team opened its season with an 8-7 overtime loss to Branson, but that has been its only outing.

Casa Grande’s boys, playing on the school’s synthetic-turf field, have managed to play four games, winning all four.

The Gauchos defeated California from San Ramon, 9-8; Davis, 11-7; Vista del Lago from Folsom, 15-10; and Oak Ridge, 8-7, in overtime.

Girls lacrosse

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team has already played five games, losing to Marin Academy, 13-4; Novato, 17-3; Marin Catholic, 15-7; and Tamalpais, 19-11; while beating Branson, 13-10.

Petaluma’s girls have played just twice, defeating Clayton Valley Charter, 12-11, while losing to Cardinal Newman, 10-7.