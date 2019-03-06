Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos continued to receive good pitching last week, riding the strong arms of Chris Sanchez and Jake McCoy to a 5-1 win over Redwood.
The win was the second over a Marin County Athletic League team to start the season for the Gauchos who had earlier beaten Tamalpais, 3-1.
Between the two of them, the Casa Grande pitchers struck out 10 Giant batters.
Sanchez pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two walks, while whiffing five. McCoy struck out five in only two innings of work, didn’t walk a batter and gave up just two hits. .
Casa Grande pecked away at four Redwood pitchers, scoring twice in the third inning and adding solo runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh frames.
Casa had seven hits in the game, including two by Cole Santander and a double by Joe Lampe.