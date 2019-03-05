A pair of sophomores pitched the Petaluma High baseball team to its first win of the season last Friday, blanking Tamalpais, 1-0.
The Trojans won despite not getting a hit off Tamalpais pitcher Bennett Flynn, who walked four and hit two, while striking out six.
Gavin Ochoa pitched five innings for Petaluma, allowing three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Julian Garahan worked two innings, allowing two hits without a walk. He struck out two.
Jack Gallagher drove in Garrett Lewis in the first inning for the game’s only run.