What’s going on with Casa Grande High School coaches? Since the way-too-soon passing of basketball coach James Forni in 2015, Casa has lost a baseball coach, two football coaches and now, another basketball coach.

What’s up with that?

The answer is nothing. There is no problem coaching at Casa Grande, no hidden agendas, no conspiracies.

What has happened at Casa Grande is a sign of the times. If anything, what the changes do is magnify the difficulty of coaching anywhere in any sport.

The days of coaches who stick around for generations like legendary Petaluma High football coach Steve Ellison, current Trojan coach Rick Krist or former St. Vincent three-sport coach Gary Galloway are rapidly coming to an end.

Of the coaches to leave Casa Grande, football coach Denis Brunk left to pursue his master’s degree; baseball coach Paul Maytorena accepted a job offer that allows him to better provide for his family; and basketball coach Jake Lee left to devote more time to his teaching career at Casa Grande.

Football coach Trent Herzog, of course, didn’t voluntarily leave, but he is a throw-back for whom coaching is more than a job or even a career. It is a passion, and he is still going strong, leading the rebuilding of the St. Vincent program.

But coaching is can take a toll on families and almost all aspects of a person’s life.

Casa Grande athletic director Rick O’Brien, the most successful Gaucho football coach ever, explains that coaching today is not any harder than it has ever been. What has changed, he says, is the time commitment.

Not only is there more paperwork, rules and regulations in every sport, but coaches are now charged with handling most of their own fund raising for their sports. It all takes time, and isn’t nearly as enjoyable as working with the players.

Another big time factor for coaches is the extended sports seasons. Coaching is now almost a full-year commitment.

Football season hardly ends before players are clamoring to get into the weight room. Come summer, and every team is involved in some sort of seven-on-seven passing league. Those hardly wrap up before it is August and time for practice.

It is the same for basketball where summer is for conditioning and unofficial games not to mention open gyms.

Almost all baseball players are involved with some kind of travel team and most high school coaches end up helping coach one of those teams.

It all takes time, and that is time that is taken away from family, and for many coaches their real-life jobs.

I mentioned to Lee that I’d bet he never got home before 8 o’clock even on nights when there were no games.

He smiled, and said. “Sleep is not in my vocabulary.”

No one talks about it much, but another big problem for coaches is the constant criticism. It is not a thankless job. There are many satisfactions in coachings — relationships with players, fellow coaches — that last a lifetime. But so does criticism.

Everyone thinks they know how to coach, and what is best for the team. And they aren’t shy about expressing their viewpoints.

For coaches, dealing with players is a pleasure compared with dealing with some fans (read that parents).