s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

JJ SAYS: Tough to be a coach

| March 6, 2019, 7:55AM
| Updated 48 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

What’s going on with Casa Grande High School coaches? Since the way-too-soon passing of basketball coach James Forni in 2015, Casa has lost a baseball coach, two football coaches and now, another basketball coach.

What’s up with that?

The answer is nothing. There is no problem coaching at Casa Grande, no hidden agendas, no conspiracies.

What has happened at Casa Grande is a sign of the times. If anything, what the changes do is magnify the difficulty of coaching anywhere in any sport.

The days of coaches who stick around for generations like legendary Petaluma High football coach Steve Ellison, current Trojan coach Rick Krist or former St. Vincent three-sport coach Gary Galloway are rapidly coming to an end.

Of the coaches to leave Casa Grande, football coach Denis Brunk left to pursue his master’s degree; baseball coach Paul Maytorena accepted a job offer that allows him to better provide for his family; and basketball coach Jake Lee left to devote more time to his teaching career at Casa Grande.

Football coach Trent Herzog, of course, didn’t voluntarily leave, but he is a throw-back for whom coaching is more than a job or even a career. It is a passion, and he is still going strong, leading the rebuilding of the St. Vincent program.

But coaching is can take a toll on families and almost all aspects of a person’s life.

Casa Grande athletic director Rick O’Brien, the most successful Gaucho football coach ever, explains that coaching today is not any harder than it has ever been. What has changed, he says, is the time commitment.

Not only is there more paperwork, rules and regulations in every sport, but coaches are now charged with handling most of their own fund raising for their sports. It all takes time, and isn’t nearly as enjoyable as working with the players.

Another big time factor for coaches is the extended sports seasons. Coaching is now almost a full-year commitment.

Football season hardly ends before players are clamoring to get into the weight room. Come summer, and every team is involved in some sort of seven-on-seven passing league. Those hardly wrap up before it is August and time for practice.

It is the same for basketball where summer is for conditioning and unofficial games not to mention open gyms.

Almost all baseball players are involved with some kind of travel team and most high school coaches end up helping coach one of those teams.

It all takes time, and that is time that is taken away from family, and for many coaches their real-life jobs.

I mentioned to Lee that I’d bet he never got home before 8 o’clock even on nights when there were no games.

He smiled, and said. “Sleep is not in my vocabulary.”

No one talks about it much, but another big problem for coaches is the constant criticism. It is not a thankless job. There are many satisfactions in coachings — relationships with players, fellow coaches — that last a lifetime. But so does criticism.

Everyone thinks they know how to coach, and what is best for the team. And they aren’t shy about expressing their viewpoints.

For coaches, dealing with players is a pleasure compared with dealing with some fans (read that parents).

Most Popular Stories
First openly gay Miss Sonoma County crowned
Yelp’s highest rated cheap eats in Petaluma
Your Weekend: March 7-March 10
For Petaluma’s Dylan Chambers, music is a lifelong experience
More rain pelts Petaluma, slows commute, fills reservoirs

It all adds up to a job that is long on satisfaction, but equally long on paperwork, time requirements and criticism.

Any one or all of those frustrations can lead to a short tenure.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
First openly gay Miss Sonoma County crowned
‘Epic’ bike ride returns to Petaluma
Yelp’s highest rated cheap eats in Petaluma
Your Weekend: March 7-March 10
Jake Lee wants to devote more time to teaching
More rain pelts Petaluma, slows commute, fills reservoirs
For Petaluma’s Dylan Chambers, music is a lifelong experience
Where to find Mardi Gras meals this week