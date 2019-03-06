The amazing story that is the college baseball career of Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson continues to grow.
After leading the NCAA in home runs as a freshman at Arizona State, Torkelson opened his sophomore season by being voted the Pac-12’s first Player of the Week for 2019.
In his first 10 games, he is batting .467 with 21 hits, 19 RBIs, a .667 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage. He has 15 RBIs with two-out hits.
Included in his season was a walk-off three-run home run with two outs in the 11th inning against Michigan State last week.
His hitting is a big reason ASU has won its first 10 games.