The best things about the area’s two selections to the Vine Valley Athletic League’s initial All-League girls basketball first team is that they will both be back next season.

Chosen to the first team were Petaluma High junior Sheriene Arikat and Casa Grande sophomore Trinity Merwin.

The two have much in common. Both are listed at 5-feet, 6-inches, but neither is afraid to battle inside for ball position. Both handle the ball well and both are tenacious defenders.

Perhaps their most important similarity is their willingness to drive into and through danger to take the ball to the hoop.

Merwin led the Gauchos in scoring. She was also second on the team in both assists and rebounds and led in steals.

Arikat led the T-Girls in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game and also led in assists, rebounds and steals.

Casa Grande rebounder Sam Dedrickson and shooter Emma Reese were both selected to the second team.

The 5-foot, 11-inch Dedrickson at times was dominant in the paint. The senior pulled down more than twice the number or rebounds of anyone else on the

Gauchos. She also could be an accurate outside shooter, hitting five 3-pointers in Casa’s 41-37 win over Vintage in the VVAL Tournament championship game.

Reese, a junior, was the team’s most dangerous 3-point shooter. Not only were her outside baskets important to Casa’s 18-10 season, she was doubly valuable because her scoring potential required constant attention from opposing defenders.

Petaluma senior Kaileigh Pate received honorable mention notice. She was the T-Girl team leader and one of the most consistent players in the league, giving the T-Girls steady defense, ball handling, rebounding and scoring.

Alyssa Andrews of league champion Vintage was the league Most Valuable player. Nicole Gleeson of Vintage was Defensive Player of the Year and Joe Donahoe of Vintage was Coach of the Year.

ALL-VVAL GIRLS

Most Valuable Player: Alyssa Andrews, Vintage

Defensive Player of the Year: Nicole Gleeson, Vintage

Coach of the Year: Joe Donahoe, Vintage

First Team: Carly Johnson, Napa; Kate Ilsley, Vintage; Ashlee Whittemore, Justin-Siena; Trinity Merwin, Casa Grande;Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma; Kennedy Midgley, Sonoma Valley

Second Team: Siena Young, Napa; Isabella Wright, Justin-Siena; Robyn Yan, American Canyon; Annie Neles, Sonoma Valley; Sam Dedrickson, Casa Grande; Emma Reese, Casa Grande

Honorable Mention: Maizy Armstrong Brown, Napa; Maya Sapienza, Vintage; Morgan Groves, Vintage; Trinity Billingsley, American Canyon; Adrauna Samodio, American Canyon; Alexis Woodsen, American Canyon; Ella Thatcher, Justin-Siena; Kaileigh Pate, Petaluma