The senior leaders from both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools were placed on the boys basketball All Vine Valley Athletic League first team.
Honored by the league coaches were Casa’s Garrett Siebels and Petaluma’s Kenny Alexander.
Siebels, a 6-foot, 3-inch forward, handled the ball with all the skill of a point guard, rebounded like a center and had the shooting touch of a collegian, at times carried the Gauchos in their drive to a winning season.
He led the team in scoring, averaging 19.0 points per game and in rebounding.
Alexander (6-foot, 3-inches, 228 pounds) provided Petaluma muscle underneath the basket and a shooting touch from the outside. He led the team in rebounding and was among the scoring leaders with an ability to power underneath and hit treys from either corner.
Playmakers Noah Bailey from Casa Grande and Robbie Isetta from Petaluma were both named to the second team. Both are seniors.
Both were accomplished ball handlers, who set the tables for their teammates. Both could also shoot with accuracy from beyond the arc.
Bailey averaged 9.3 points per game and led the team with 48 assists in 27 games.
Petaluma sophomore Estaban Bermudez and Casa Grande junior Taiju Grant received honorable mention notice. Bermudez was Petaluma’s most dangerous 3-point shooter, and an aggressive defender.
Grant came strong over the second half of the season, establishing himself as an important scorer, rebounder and defender.
League champion Napa’s Zach Swim was selected Most Valuable Player. Steven Blume of Napa was selected Defensive Player of the Year and Zack Cook of Napa was Coach of the Year.
ALL-VVAL
Most Valuable Player: Zach Swim, Napa
Defensive Player of the Year: Steven Blume, Napa
Coach of the Year: Zack Cook, Napa
First team: Jack Boydell, Sonoma Valley; Garrett Siebels, Casa Grande; Kenny Alexander, Petaluma; Grant Polk, Vintage; Oliver Aandahl, American Canyon; Brock Bowers, Napa.
Second Team: Liam McDevitt, Justin-Siena; Gabriel Patrick, American Canyon; Jared Rendey, Vintage; Tyler Garrett, Sonoma Valley; Noah Bailey, Casa Grande; Robbie Isetta, Petaluma
Honorable Mention: Estaban Bermudez, Petaluma; Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena; Riley Phelan, Sonoma Valley; Tyler Oda, Napa; Sam Johannessen, American Canyon; Eric Thomas, American Canyon; Taiju Grant, Casa Grande; Blake Murray, Vintage.