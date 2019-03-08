St. Vincent combined pitching and hitting in another strong early season softball performance by turning back visiting Lower Lake 7-0 on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs dominated play and improved to 3-0 in a contest that was never in doubt.

Pitcher Sophia Skubic tossed her second consecutive shutout, scattering only four hits over seven frames while striking out eight. Skubic walked the first Trojan batter on a full count pitch out of the zone, but settled in to completely dominate the game the rest of the way.

“Sophia had a strong drop pitch going most of the afternoon, but her change-up had the Lower Lake batters off stride most of the game,” said St. Vincent coach Don Jensen. “I probably got her out there with not enough warm ups, and it took a little time for her to hit her stride. It was a cold day.”

Overall, it marked 16 consecutive scoreless innings spun by the impressive freshman who also tossed a shutout against Cardinal Newman last week. Her ERA after three games is 0.39.

Lower Lake had base-runners reach second base in the first two innings on doubles that split the Mustang outfielders, but never threatened again. St. Vincent got out of trouble in the first frame when shortstop Sully Henry made a complete pivot on a ground ball and gunned down a surprised Trojan at third base with a snap toss to Sarah Sarlatte.

Henry continued to hit the ball with authority when she lofted a fly ball over the center field fence to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and pulled away as the game progressed.

After an RBI base hit by Olivia Bagdalia gave the Mustangs a 3-0 advantage in the fourth frame off Trojan starter Shelby Sepeda, the home club came back put the contest away in the fifth.

Henry was again the catalyst, blasting a second Sepeda offering far over the left field fence. This one was really scorched. “I think that Sully is more relaxed at the plate when she doesn’t have to concern herself with pitching,” noted Jensen. “She really got into that one.”

It turned out to be a four-run inning for the Mustangs who finished with 11 hits on the afternoon. A Trojan error and an RBI single by Skubic helped keep the line moving.

Henry and Badaglia finished with 2 RBIs each for the Mustangs who continue their challenging pre-league schedule against always rugged Montgomery on Monday.

Abby Chamberlain continued her strong hitting with anther double to raise her early season average to .400. She has posted at least one hit in all three contests while batting in the important fifth slot in the Mustang lineup..

It was a rough afternoon for Sepeda who struck out 154 batters as a sophomore last season. The Trojans were 12-11 overall in 2018, and defeated St. Vincent 8-6 in their annual pre-league contest.

Xelen Fred-Moren had a pair of hits for Lower Lake in its first game in the 2019 season.