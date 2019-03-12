The Egg Cup extends beyond the football field. This year it reaches all the way to the Petaluma Golf and Country Club where the first Petaluma Egg Cub junior golf tournament will be played.
The tournament will match teams from Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent high schools. The 9-hole tournament will be played March 30 starting at 1:30 p.m. Spectators are invited to attend to see the next generation of top area golfers compete.
Each team will consist of eight golfers, with the best five scores counted.
The tournament is not only a team competition, but also a celebration of the Petaluma Golf and Country Club’s junior program that was the starting point for many of the young golfers who will be paticipating.
The PGCC junior golf program was started in 2007 by the late Doug Booth who, along with Cindy McCarter, began giving junior clinics.
In 2011, junior tees were installed by course superintendent Bill Maeder. Led by Mike Morgan, Scott Tucker Tenny Tucker, Ed DeCarli and Teddi DeCarli, the program began to grow rapidly.
Today, many of the area’s best young players are not only introduced, but grow to love the game thanks to the PGCC junior program. Young players do not have to be a club member to participate in the program.