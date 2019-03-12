Casa Grande High School received several outstanding performances in the revival of the North Coast Track Extravaganza run on a cold and wet day at Montgomery High School last Saturday.
Casa’s boys won the 4x100 (46.59), 4x1600 (19:20.18), and 4x800 (8:41.02) relays.
The Gauchos were also fourth in the Sprint Medley Relay (1:43.39) and third in the distance medley relay (11:35.80).
Huizhi Yang finished third for Casa in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.10.
Kyle Uper was a jumping standout, finishing second in the long jump at 19-02 and fifth in the triple jump in 37-10. Teammate Cole Kuiper was fifth in the long jump at 18-03.
Alexander Azanon had an excellent meet in the rain, finishing second in the shot put at 41-02 and third in the discus at 123-04.
For the girls, Casa Grande’s 4x100 relay team was third in 54.66, while the 800 sprint medley team was also third in 2:03.61. The 4x800 team was fifth in 11:34.93.
Lillian McCoy led the Gaucho girls individual efforts, winning the shot with a put of 34-02. She was also fifth in the discus at 93-06.
Teammate Shayla Danker was second in the shot at 33-04.
Chloe Winsemius was also a winner for the Casa girls, taking the 100-meter hurdles in 17.71.
Kayla Briceno was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:24.40.
Paula Perez placed third in the long jump in 14-11 with teammate Tiarra Jeff fourth in 14-05.