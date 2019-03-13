The future of the St. Vincent boys basketball team was chosen to the North Central League IV All-League team by the league coaches.
Junior Miguel Bunting and sophomore Tyler Pease were picked to the first team.
Junior Rory Morgan was placed on the second team.
Senior Daniel Burleson received honorable mention notice.
Academy senior Chance Colbert and sophomore teammate Sebastian Gonzalez shared honors as Most Valuable Players.
St. Vincent finished the season with an 11-14 record, but was 6-2 in league play.
St. Vincent junior Alex Ditizio shared MVP honors with Lizbeth Castillo, a junior from Sonoma Academy, for the girls.
Ditizio led St. Vincent in scoring was second in rebounding, assists and steals. She also had 64 blocked shots. No other Mustang had more than 27.
Mustangs Sully Henry and Alex Saisi were selected to the first team. Julia Murphy and Sophia Licata were selected to the second team and Olivia Badaglia received honorable mention recognition.
Henry averaged 10.7 points per game and led the team with 7.3 rebounds per game. She was second on the team in blocked shots and third in steals and assists.
Saisi averaged 10.9 points per game, and led the team with 65 assists and 79 steals.
All-NCL IV basketball
Boys
MVP: Chance Colbert, Sonoma Academy, senior; Sebastian Gonzalez, Sonoma Academy, sophomore
First Team: Thomas Zelarny, Sonoma Academy, senior; Christian Caldera, Calistoga, freshman; Miguel Bunting, St. Vincent, junior; Tyler Pease, St. Vincent, sophomore
Second Team: William Duncan, Technology, sophomore; Jastel Flores, Calistoga, senior; Rory Morgan, St. Vincent, junior; Eli Bayer, Sonoma Academy, sophomore; Sam Morrow, Technolgy, junior
Honorable Mention: Marco Della Santina, Sonoma Academy, senior; Daniel Burleson, St. Vincent, senior; Matthew O’Brien, Technology, senior; Alex Rizo, Roseland Collegiate Prep, senior; Cesar Ayla, Calistoga, senior
—
Girls
MVP: Alex Ditizio, St. Vincent, junior; Lizbeth Castillo, Sonoma Academy, junior
First Team: Sully Henry, St. Vincent, senior; Alex Saisi, St. Vincent, senior; Maria Mountamos, Sonoma Academy, sophomore; Vanessa Quejo, Calistoga, junior
Second Team: Julia Murphy, St. Vincent, senior; Sophia Licata, St. Vincent, junior; Lauren Anderson, Sonoma Academy, junior; Lizzy Infante, Calistoga, junior; Annie Brassfield, Technology, junior
Honorable Mention: Tully Leonard, Calistoga, sophomore; Olivia Badaglia, St. Vincent, junior; Kayli Worden, Technology, senior; Lindsey Arellan, Roseland Collegiate Prep, freshman; Kenzie Stewart, Sonoma Academy, sophomore