The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team recorded two impressive wins last week, defeating Cardinal Newman 18-3, and coming right back with a 12-6 win over Windsor.
Trinity Merwin led the drubbing of Cardinal Newman with four goals and two assists.
Karli Gibbs and Megan Mainaris each scored three goals. Anaka Estrella, Arianna Trachy and Taylor Pieri put in two goals each and Pieri added an assist. Zoe Bell and Jessica Rue Coleman contributed a goal each.
Ashley Bosch made four saves in goal.
Merwin was even more dominant against Windsor scoring four goals and passing off four assists.
Sophia Gardea scored three goals. Estrella added two goals. Mainaris, Tracy and Pieri each put in a goal with Gibbs adding an assist.
Elka Potter led Windsor with three goals.
Bosch made three saves.
Casa Grande is now 3-5 for the season and 2-0 in North Bay Soccer League play.