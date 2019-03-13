Casa Grande dominated Petaluma in their big boys tennis showdown 6-1.
Playing on its home court, Casa Grande won all but one match.
Casa swept singles play, with Eduardo Taiamoni topping Connor Gors, 6-3, 6-4; Shreyas Kompalli stopping Kahlil Tams, 6-1, 6-1; Justin Marion beating Griffin Epstein, 6-1, 6-1 and Andy Molski defeating Logan Revter, 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Paul Serafimescu teamed with Tayo Logan to defeat Jake Symons and Paul Leoni, 6-2, 6-3 and Wally Steams joined Julian Kaiser to defeat Bruno McDarrah and Chris Tams, 6-1, 6-4.
Petaluma’s only win came at No. 3 doubles where Eli Witz and Adam Nelligan beat Ali Hussan and Matteo Magell, 6-1, 3-6, (10-8).
SV beaten
Calistoga edged St. Vincent, 3-2, in a co-ed tennis match.
St. Vincent won both the No.1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches, but Calistoga took both No. 2 and No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles to take the team match.
Jonathon Carlson won the No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1, while Patty Cherini and Siana Jimenez combined to win their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).