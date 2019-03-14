Petaluma blew open a close game with four runs in the sixth inning and went on to a 6-1 win over Analy in what used to be the hottest softball rivalry in the Sonoma County League Tuesday..
The two teams are now in separate leagues, Petaluma in the Vine Valley Athletic League and Analy in the North Bay League, but the rivalry remains strong.
Each team collected eight hits in the game played in Sebastopol, but Petaluma’s Mandy O’Keefe allowed Analy’s Tigers only a single run in the third inning.
Still, Petaluma’s T-Girls led just 2-1 until they rallied in the sixth.
Indya Smith led Petaluma with two hits, including a double.
O’Keefe, Kaliegh Weiend, Cami Ayers, Logan Pomi and Karlie Bernich also had hits for Petaluma.