The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team had a high-scoring week, defeating Drake, 17-9, in a non-league game and following up with a 16-10 Vine Valley Athletic League win over Justin-Siena.
Trinity Merwin and Anaka Estrella led the victory over Drake with four goals each. Merwin also contributed three assists.
Taylor Pieri and Sophia Gardea tallied three goals apiece, with Pieri also assisting on a goal.
Megan Mainaris, Arianna Trach and Karli Gibbs scored a goal each, with Gibbs adding an assist.
Goalie Ashley Bosch made eight saves.
Allie Korst scored four goals and Georgia Scott three to lead Drake, with each adding an assist.
In Casa’s third straight league win without a loss against Justin-Siena, Gibbs scored four goals and added an assist.
Merwin, Mainaris and Estrella added three goals each, with Merwin providing an assist. Gardea scored two goals and Pieri had a goal and an assist.
Bosch had a big game in goal with 13 saves. Kiran Montevenali led Justin-Siena with three goals.
The Casa junior varsity recorded an exciting 8-7 win over the Justin-Siena junior varsity.