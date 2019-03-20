St. Vincent’s Mustang baseball team ran its winning streak to three straight last week with non-league victories over Westmoor from Daly City, 12-0, and Mission from San Francisco, 13-3.
Against Westmoor, St. Vincent scored eight runs in the second inning and finished off the five-inning game with four runs in the fourth.
Joe Sartori, with just a little help from Carson White, had little trouble blanking Westmoor. Satori allowed just one hit over four innings, striking out three and not walking a batter. White finished up the fifth with no base runners and two strikeouts.
Coleton Cristiani led a 12-hit St. Vincent batting attack with a 3-for-3 plate day that included a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
St. Vincent followed up that win with a one-sided triumph over the Mission Bears.
The Mustangs broke open a tight game with eight runs in the sixth inning.
White pitched the win, working five innings. He allowed seven hits and struck out two. Key to his victory was control. He didn’t walk a batter.
Sartori finished up a game that was called after St. Vincent went ahead by 10 runs in the sixth. He allowed two hits, but no runs in his one inning of work.
St. Vincent had 15 hits in the game, led by Tyler Cunha, who went 4-for-4 and walked, reaching base five times.
Andrew Kohler, Ryan Nalducci, White and AJ Fetter each had two hits.
St. Vincent is now 3-1 on the season.